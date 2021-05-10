COVID-19 Vaccines in Ottawa: City ramps up delivery but pharmacy rollout slowing down

Ottawa Public Health says the number of adults in Ottawa with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is approaching 50 per cent, despite a slowdown last week in the rate of vaccine delivery.

According to OPH's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 48,595 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered locally between May 2 and May 8, a decrease from the 51,285 shots administered the week prior.

Part of the reason is due to a decline in AstraZeneca shots being administered in local pharmacies. During the week of April 18, 20,356 doses of the AstraZenece vaccine were given to Ottawa residents. That fell to 13,552 doses the following week. Last week, that number fell again to 6,952.

The City of Ottawa and its hospital partners have administered 96 per cent of their vaccine inventory to date, according to OPH, which does not include the pharmacy rollout.

There has been a week-over-week increase in the number of Pfizer doses given out locally. OPH says 35,347 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered last week compared to 30,981 the week prior and 21,851 the week of April 18. OPH says 6,270 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered in Ottawa since Sunday.

The number of Moderna vaccine doses administered in Ottawa last week dropped to 6,296 from 6,820 during the week of April 25. Ottawa administered 17,893 doses of Moderna vaccine the week of April 18.

The number of adults 18 and older in the city with at least one dose has climbed to 46 per cent. To date, 390,725 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 28,325 people have had two.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 390,725

Ottawa residents with two doses: 28,325

Percent of eligible population (residents 18 and older) with at least one dose: 46 per cent

Percent of eligible population (residents 18 and older) with two doses: 3 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 37 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 3 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE