COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa: nearly 48,000 shots in Ottawa last week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting its busiest week of vaccinations so far in Ottawa.

According to the health unit's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 47,909 doses of vaccines were administered between April 4 and April 10. The previous week, March 28 to April 3, saw 35,946 shots administered.

These figures include vaccines administered to residents of Ottawa both inside and outside of the city as well as to non-residents of Ottawa who got vaccines in the city. The vast majority of doses are being administered in Ottawa to local residents. OPH says 360 people who do not live in Ottawa received vaccines in the city last week.

To date, OPH says the city has administered 218,368 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 190,577 first doses and 27,811 second doses. Ottawa has so far received 225,250 total doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently in circulation. A new shipment of 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has announced Monday.

Twenty per cent of all Ottawa residents 16 and older have had at least one dose. Three per cent have had both.

Since Sunday, 7,355 doses were administered, according to OPH data.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 178,557

Ottawa residents with two doses: 25,793

Percent of eligible population with at least one dose: 20 per cent

Percent of eligible population with two doses: 3 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 17 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 2 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE