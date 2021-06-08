COVID-19 vaccines: Interior Health launches mobile clinics to target remote communities

Interior Health has launched two mobile vaccine clinics to target rural and remote communities as well as other hard-to-reach populations.

One of the clinics will go through communities in the south Okananagan, Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay, making stops in Big White, Peachland, Okanagan Falls, Hedley and Princeton.

The second clinic will travel through the north Okanagan and Thompson Cariboo Shuswap regions, with stops to vaccinate residents in Cherryville, Lumby, the Okanagan Indian Band, Falkland and Armstrong.

The clinics are providing first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people 12 and over, and appointments are not needed.