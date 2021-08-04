COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for on-campus living at Georgian College, Lakehead University

Georgian College and Lakehead University join a growing list of provincial colleges and universities requiring students in on-campus residences to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

Georgian College requires students settling into on-campus housing to have at least the first dose of Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccination by Aug. 18. A second dose must receive by Oct. 8.

Georgian College Dean of Students, Brian Muscat told CTV News, "Living in a residence, you really are interacting very closely for extended periods of time with other students. For those living in residence, we really wanted to make sure we could reduce the risk as much as possible."

The college says it will communicate directly with students about how to submit proof of vaccination.

An on-site immunization clinic will be held at the Barrie Georgian College residence in September.

Lakehead University requires students living in residence to have at least one COVID-19 vaccination ahead of move-in day on Sept. 2. The university is advising unvaccinated students to contact residence services for further direction.

Lakehead University and Georgian College have not made vaccines mandatory for faculty, students, or staff in other parts of their respective campuses. Still, they are encouraging people to get the shot to diminish the spread of COVID-19.

In July, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities released plans for resuming on-campus activities that would no longer include capacity limits or physical distancing, saying further guidance on health and safety measures is expected later in August.

With files from CTV's Alessandra Carneiro