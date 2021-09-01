COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Waterloo-Wellington hospital staff starting next month

Waterloo-Wellington hospitals will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff, physicians, students, volunteers and contractors starting next month.

Staff who aren’t fully vaccinated will be placed on leave without pay, and will have a window until early-November to follow the vaccine policy.

As of Oct. 12, everyone working at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Hospital, Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Guelph General Hospital, Homewood Health Centre, North Wellington Health Care Alliance and St. Mary’s General Hospital will need to be fully vaccinated against the disease.

“Protecting the health and safety of our patients and staff has always been our priority,” Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital and hospital lead for COVID response, said in a joint news release from local area hospitals. “Vaccines are an important tool in the COVID fight and in our response to the highly transmissible Delta variant—something that we have witnessed the impact of firsthand. We are pleased that vaccination rates are high within our hospitals and community and are very grateful to everyone who has chosen to become fully vaccinated. It is our responsibility to implement every safety measure possible to protect our patients and teams.”

Ontario’s chief medical health officer said high-risk settings like hospitals needed to have COVID-19 vaccine policies in place Sept. 7. In August, local hospitals announced new staff and volunteers would need to be fully vaccinated. The policy now includes current staff.

“Our response throughout the pandemic has been a collaborative approach across our community as we continue to protect our patients and our staff,” said Patrick Gaskin, president and CEO of Cambridge Memorial Hospital. “Our new joint vaccination policies are simply one more important step forward that we are taking to achieve this, together.”

Unvaccinated staff must attend a mandatory education session and undergo antigen testing twice a week as of Sept. 7. They’ll need a negative test before coming to any hospital site.

Walk-in vaccine appointments for first and second doses are available at clinics, pharmacies and primary care offices in Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Medical or legislated exemptions to the vaccine policy must be submitted before Oct. 12.