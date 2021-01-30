A COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened its doors on Friday to provide immunizations to some residents in the neighbourhood.

Those who are homeless, living in a shelter, an S.R.O., or supportive housing were invited to the clinic.

“It feels good, finally it’s here, it’s about time that they’re going to start initiating it to people,” said one person in line who didn’t provide his name.

B.C.’s immunization plan includes providing vaccines to some of the province’s most vulnerable residents and at-risk populations, before providing shots to the rest of the population in the spring.

People stood in line outside Carnegie Community Centre, at the corner of Main Street and Hastings Street, waiting their turn for their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“I believe it’s a good idea, it will help save many people … I feel that it is very safe,” said another person in the line-up, who also didn’t provide a name.

The vaccinations in the Downtown Eastside were given on the same day that the province announced more bad news for vaccine deliveries. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed Friday that the province is expecting a decreased number of Moderna vaccine doses next week. Earlier in the week officials also said that next week the province will also be receiving fewer Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries over the next two weeks.

The province has now recorded a total of 66,779 infections and 1,189 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic, Henry said Friday.

Health officials also confirmed Friday that everyone living or working at long-term care homes across the province has now been offered a COVID-19 vaccine.