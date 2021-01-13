COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes have created challenges for distributing the vaccine.

Waterloo Region's vaccine distribution task force said they have the capacity to carry out their vaccination plans, but face challenges of supply and distribution to care homes dealing with outbreaks.

WRPS Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is leading the task force, said they hope to have 10,000 vaccinations administered by the end of the week.

"We can do mass vaccination rollouts at mass sites and move into phase two of the provincial plan, whereby we can start leveraging our pharmacy partners in addition to primary health-care providers," Hilton said.

Mobile vaccination clinics were able to give out doses at three care homes starting on Tuesday.

However, CTV News Kitchener has learned some long-term care home staff have had their second dose postponed, because the facility they work at is in outbreak.

"It is provincial direction to proceed with vaccination in homes where the outbreak is stable," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said. "Locally, we determine when the outbreak is considered stable. Delays in doses do not result in a reduction in final antibody concentrations for most multi-dose products."

Dr. Wang also said the second dose will be provided as soon as positive.

The WHO and National Advisory Committee on Immunization has said the interval between doses can be extended up to 42 days.

Ontario officials said they're working on more clarification on how to vaccinate homes experiencing an outbreak.