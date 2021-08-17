COVID-19 vaccines to be mandatory at MLSE arenas, stadiums in September

COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for most major sports venues in Toronto, including Scotiabank Arena and BMO field, as of next month.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced on Tuesday that all employees, event staff and guests will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to their arenas, stadium and restaurants by mid-September.

Other venues MLSE owns or operates include Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and the OVO Athletic Centre.

MLSE also owns Real Sports, E11EVEN and Hot Stove Club restaurants.

“We believe these health and safety protocols are the key to allowing our communities and businesses to reopen safely, to permit full capacity events, and to protect against further lockdowns,” MLSE said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said dates and further details about the new health and safety protocols will be released in the coming weeks.

MLSE’s decision comes a week after the Winnipeg Jets announced that it will make vaccines mandatory for fans who want to attend home games at Canada Life Centre this season.

The news also comes after Ontario’s top doctor announced today that vaccines will be mandatory for some high-risk settings.