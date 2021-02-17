The first case of a COVID-19 variant has arrived in midwestern Ontario.

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit says the individual with the new variant is from another health unit, but is self-isolating in Grey-Bruce.

Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health for the Grey-Bruce Health Unit says the potential risk to the public during the travel to Grey-Bruce was mitigated.

Arra says the health unit’s case and contact management team will be monitoring the individual’s progress.

Arra says the arrival of the new COVID-19 variants is a reminder to continue practicing the three Ws. Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally six feet apart). Wear a face covering correctly.