A COVID-19 outbreak at a multi-unit building in Collingwood has at least one variant case of concern among its residents.

While the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit isn't providing specifics, the medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, did say there are multiple confirmed cases.

"We do have an outbreak in Simcoe County, and I won't be specifying which municipality, that involves a cluster of individuals associated with the multi-unit premises where they live," Gardner said on Tuesday.

"We are working with that entire building and with everybody involved, in order to ensure that they've accessed testing, that they are informed of the situation, that they are put into isolation when needed or quarantined," he added.

The medical officer of health said one resident might be infected with a variant of concern. "One individual who has screened positive for a VOC with the N5O1Y mutation [is] awaiting further testing." The additional test will identify and confirm the COVID-19 strain.

Since the start of February, the health unit has listed nearly two dozen outbreak-related cases in Collingwood; all seemingly linked to a real estate, rental or leasing facility with an active outbreak declared Feb. 5.

The health unit does not provide specific details to protect the identities of those involved unless it deems it necessary to do so.