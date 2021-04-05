COVID-19 variant case discovered at St. Albert school

A COVID-19 case connected to Bellerose Composite High School in St. Albert has been identified as a variant case, according to a letter from the school.

The letter, sent to families on Monday, said that a previously identified case was determined to be a variant case.

“At this time, our school will remain open and we will continue to work directly with, and follow the recommendations of Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Alberta Education,” the letter went on to say.

The letter did not identify if the person with COVID-19 was a student or a staff member, or which COVID-19 variant was identified.

The school told parents AHS will be in touch with all identified close contacts with information on testing and quarantine requirements.

“We remind parents/guardians of students, as well as any staff/visitors/volunteers to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 using the applicable checklist for their age group.”