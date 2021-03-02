A COVID-19 "variant of concern" has been detected at another school in Surrey, according to health officials.

Fraser Health confirmed Monday evening that one person at Cindrich Elementary has tested positive for one of the faster-spreading variants.

The health authority said it's working closely with the Surrey School District to manage the school's exposure, and that Cindrich Elementary will remain open.

"Only those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts need to be tested and have been contacted," Fraser Health said in a news release.

"As these are variants that are new to our communities and more easily transmissible, Fraser Health is working to identify any further connected variant cases to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent further transmission."

While the health authority did not reveal whether they are dealing with the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the U.K. or the B.1.351 variant associated with South Africa, they said it "does not interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect our ability to test for the virus."

Variant cases have turned up at several Surrey schools in recent weeks. On Sunday, health officials confirmed one case at Ecole Woodward Hill and two at Surrey Traditional School.

As of Monday, B.C. had recorded a total of 158 cases involving variants of concern across the province, though only 10 remained active. The vast majority of cases – 137 – involve the B.1.1.7 variant, while the other 21 involve the B.1.351 variant.