A student of Saunders Secondary School has tested positive for a 'Variant of Concern', according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, Sunday.

The school community is being notified and staff will follow up with close contacts of the case who were identified to ensure testing and quarantine is taking place.

"All positive tests in Ontario are screened to determine whether one of the variants is present," says Dr. Alex Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “Our advice to close contacts of this particular case, and their families remains the same; get tested, monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and limit the time you spend out in the community."

No additional classes will be cancelled. The school remains open at this time.