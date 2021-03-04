A private school in Coquitlam was closed Thursday after it was exposed to a highly contagious variant of COVID-19.

Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary School notified parents and students Wednesday it would be temporarily cancelling classes.

A copy of a letter that appears to be from the school’s principal is circulating online.

It says there are a significant number of staff and students in self isolation and because of that the school would be shut down.

Online classes are set to begin Friday, according to a post by the school on Instagram.

Fraser Health confirmed on Tuesday that there was a case of a variant tied to the school, but that only those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts needed to be tested and have been contacted.

At the time, it said the school would remain open.

Twenty schools in the Fraser Health region have reported variant exposures so far.

At least seven entire classes in the region are currently self-isolating at home.

CTV News has reached out to Fraser Health for more information.