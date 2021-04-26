COVID-19 variants have doubled in northern Sask. over a matter of days

COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC) are steadily increasing in Saskatchewan’s Far North West zone.

That area – consisting of communities such as Meadow Lake, La Loche and Buffalo Narrows – has had 81 variants of concern as of Monday morning, a steep climb just a few days after last Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, where the Far North West had 35 reported variants.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) oversees nine Indigenous communities in the area. Medical Health Officer Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka said the variants are 30 to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19, which can be particularly concerning in the north.

“Across the board, we do see potential for a stretch in the public health resources available to us,” he said.

Ndubuka said small teams of health care workers are handling testing, contact tracing, giving out vaccines and giving warnings to people who aren’t complying with public health measures.

“The challenges that communities are facing right now would be the ability to safely isolate household members, particularly those that might be living in crowded living conditions,” he said, adding that many outbreaks in the north have been linked to non-essential travel.

Ndubuka said it’s time to “go back to the basics” and follow preventative measures, including physical distancing, limiting gatherings, hand washing and wearing masks.

“It really calls for a behaviour change,” he said.

“We all need to come together to ensure that we are getting our vaccines when they are offered and that we’re also practicing those simple measures that we’ve seen worked.”

As of Monday morning, the only COVID-19 outbreak listed on the provincial government’s website in the Far North West is in Goodsoil, which stemmed from exposure at the Bender Bar & Grill. The outbreak was declared on Apr. 10.

In an emailed statement, the Saskatchewan Health Authority did not say how many cases are linked to the outbreak.

“The Bender Bar & Grill outbreak is still being monitored and is an example of community-level transmission that demonstrates the need for vigilance regarding the public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

Speaking to CTV News late last week, La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois said the community had no cases of COVID-19. The village receives case number updates weekly.

“That doesn’t mean that we are not concerned about the variants of concern and the rise of COVID around us,” she said, citing variants in the Birch Narrows and Turnor Lake area.

Jolibois said the north has limited resources, including small health care teams, less access to health care and slower vaccine shipments. Because of this, she said the measures for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in larger centres won’t work in communities like La Loche.

“The centralized approach, what works in Regina and Saskatoon, won’t work in northern Saskatchewan.”

If a large outbreak were to occur, Jolibois said it could also impact everyday essentials, such as food supply.

In total – including variants of concern and the original strain of COVID-19 – the Far North West has 83 active cases as of Monday morning.

The Far North East has 10 active cases and, in total, has only seen two reported variants of concern.

The Far North Central reporting area has one active case of COVID-19.