Two cases of COVID-19 variants have been identified in Grey-Bruce. One is the P.1 variant and the other the B.1.3.5.1.

The P.1 variant was first found in Brazil, while the B.1.3.5.1 originated in South Africa.

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit says the cases are now considered resolved, because it take two to three weeks to officially determine which variant was involved in each case.

On Monday, Huron-Perth identified their first “presumptive” variant case.

Officials say it will take two to three weeks to officially determine if the variant has arrived in their region.

Meanwhile in Middlesex-London, health officials say variants made up 20 to 30 per cent of last week's cases.