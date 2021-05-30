COVID-19 violations, school board plans, moth infestation: Top stories of the week

Many Waterloo Region businesses inspected for COVID-19 safety not fully compliant with rules

Many businesses in the Waterloo Region inspected for COVID-19 safety this year were not fully compliant with the rules, statistics from the Ministry of Labour show.

The Ministry of Labour conducted more than 1,100 COVID-19 field visits between Jan. 1 and May 28 of this year, with inspectors issuing more than 960 orders and 40 tickets. Most of the violations were related to screening requirements, lack of safety plans, personal protective equipment and capacity limits, according to the Ministry.

“We’ve inspected workplaces regularly throughout the pandemic, but it is important business owners and supervisors continue following health and safety best practices that have helped us get this far," Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said in a statement.

Waterloo Region also issued 35 enforcement actions this past week for contravening COVID-19 public health protocols. Between May 20 and 26, officials in the region issued 18 charges. Another 17 charges were from a previous reporting period.

Innocente Brewery was ticketed by public health for providing dine-in service within the premise. The fine is $1,130.

Discussions continue about reopening Ontario schools; boards plan student vaccinations

While discussions regarding reopening schools across Ontario continue, one local board is focusing its efforts on getting some students fully vaccinated by the fall. Ontario's top doctor said Tuesday he would like to see students return to their classrooms before the province starts reopening in mid-June.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum said the health unit supports moving to in-class learning as soon as possible if it's given a green light by the province. He said they're waiting on approval from the government, but said case counts are low enough now that students could return in that health unit as early as Monday.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of May 30):

Waterloo Region: 15,930 confirmed cases, 256 deaths, 15,333 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 7,864 cases, 115 deaths, 7,545 resolved

Brant County: 3,224, 20 deaths, 3,146 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,645 cases, 51 deaths, 2,543 recovered

Huron Perth: 1,804 cases, 57 deaths, 1,696 recovered

Gypsy moth infestations wreaking havoc in Waterloo, Guelph and Brant County

Environmental experts are warning about outbreaks of an insect species called gypsy moths across the province, including in areas like Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County.

An environmental planner with the Region of Waterloo said the gypsy moths have been popping up more in the last two years than they have in decades. Egg masses can be spotted in the winter months. Those eggs hatch around this time of the year and that’s when many can see gypsy moth caterpillars climbing up and down trees.

“And then they’ll go through the developmental stages and they’ll become adults by the end of June,” said Albert Hovingh with the Region of Waterloo.

Caught on-camera: Security footage shows delivery driver stealing package

An Amazon delivery driver was caught on security camera stealing someone's package from their porch.

Fergus resident Lori Turner said she got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived last week, but it wasn't there when she went to retrieve it. She checked her newly installed security camera and saw the driver who dropped off the package pick it up and walk away.

"I couldn't believe it," Turner said. "You hear about things going missing and you expect it to be random people, not your actual delivery driver. But, I was very grateful to have the camera to get to the bottom of it."

A Better Tent City in Kitchener aiming to move to Woolwich Township

Residents at A Better Tent City in Kitchener are hoping to make the move to Woolwich Township in June.

For more than a year, A Better Tent City has set up tiny home cabins and tents at the former LOT 42 site on Ardelt Place. But that property sold earlier this year, forcing the residents at the tent city to find a new place to stay by the end of next month.

The new proposed site is on 53 acres of farmland located on Spitzig Road in Breslau. However, a petition has recently emerged against the move to Woolwich Township.