COVID-19 viral levels continue to decline in Regina wastewater: U of R study

COVID-19 viral levels continue to decline in the Queen City in the latest wastewater analysis data available, according to a study from the University of Regina (U of R).

According to the U of R, levels are now close to the highest levels of the Alpha and Delta waves.

This comes after 12 more COVID-19 related deaths were announced for the week of May 15-21 in the last provincial update on Thursday.

“Before the Omicron wave, the highest observed levels were found mid-December 2020 and April 2021, coinciding with known high infection rates in the Regina area,” the U of R said in a Facebook post.

Updates to viral levels in Regina’s wastewater are provided every Monday.