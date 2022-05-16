COVID-19 viral levels continue to decrease in Regina's wastewater: U of R study
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Viral levels of COVID-19 have decreased once again in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest data released by the University of Regina (U of R).
The U of R said the decrease is “significant from last week” and is now nearing the levels from the beginning of the Omicron wave.
The U of R said prior to the Omicron wave, the highest levels seen were in mid-December 2020 and April of 2021.
Numbers in last weeks update from the province showed 19 more deaths with 710 new laboratory-confirmed cases for the week of May 1-7.
It also stated a total of 321 people were in hospital with COVID-19, 186 had an incidental infection upon arriving at a hospital.
