COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater still high but declining: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have further declined but remain high, according to the latest update from a University of Regina (U of R) study.
“After a short increase in the previous report, the viral levels have further declined but still remain high,” the U of R said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The U of R said the latest analysis shows that viral levels have now dropped below the highest levels seen during the Alpha or Delta wave.
Prior to the Omicron wave, the highest observed levels were seen in mid-December 2020 and April 2021.
In the last report from the provincial government, nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported with 232 people in hospital with either a COVID-19 related illness or an incidental infection.
Both of those totals were down from the previous week’s report.
