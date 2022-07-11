COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater 'increased significantly': U of R
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have increased significantly since last week’s update and are considered high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
The highest observed levels were found in mid December of 2020 and April 2021, which coincided with high infection rates in Regina and area, the U of R outlined in its analysis.
Omicron BA.2 and its sub-lineages are dominant, according to the update. However, data suggests that the levels may not increase in the next analysis.
As of the province’s final weekly update on June 30, there were three COVID-19 related deaths reported and 119 people in hospital.
-
Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with OttawaThe Maple Leafs intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over - the 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nations capital and heading to Toronto.
-
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
-
Stolen life-sized fibreglass horse reunited with Kelowna ownersHe's got a few more scratches than he did when he was stolen three weeks ago but “Harry” – a life-sized fibreglass horse – is back where he belongs greeting customers out front of Kelowna, B.C. shop.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnessesRCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
'Wonderful to be back': Excitement grows ahead of Country Thunder in CravenAfter missing two years for the pandemic, country music stars are ready to rock the stage at Country Thunder.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boatersFollowing the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.