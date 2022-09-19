COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater remain near 50% of Omicron peak in Regina

COVID-19 rates in Regina’s wastewater have remained elevated throughout the summer and into the fall season according to analysis by the University of Regina (U of R).

The latest update by the U of R outlined a slight decrease in COVID-19 viral levels from last week’s results.

However, weekly averages have remained far above the highest levels recorded during the Alpha wave in April, 2021, the university’s update read.

Current viral measurements are at 56 per cent of the highest levels recorded during the Omicron wave, which was recorded in April, 2022.

The U of R’s latest report has been updated to include a colour scale to accurately depict levels in context with past COVID-19 waves and variants.

According to the new colour scale, current levels are being considered ‘moderate-high.’