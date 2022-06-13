iHeartRadio

COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater remaining 'relatively stable': U of R

COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater declined again from last week but remain high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.

Overall, viral levels have remained relatively stable since May, the U of R said.

In an update from the province on Thursday, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported.

A total of 187 people were in hospital around Saskatchewan.

There was also 285 new lab confirmed cases.

