COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina's wastewater: U of R study says

The COVID-19 viral load in Regina’s wastewater has reduced slightly but remains high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).

“According to the latest sequencing results Omicron BA.2 and its sub-lineages are dominant,” the U of R analysis said.

Before the Omicron wave, the highest observed levels were found in mid-December 2020 and April, 2021.

Wastewater analysis has been ongoing since August 2020.