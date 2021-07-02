COVID-19 walk-in clinic open to Red Deer youth as of July 2

Twelve to 17-year-olds in Red Deer can get a COVID-19 shot without an appointment starting July 2.

Alberta Health Services is opening a walk-in clinic for eligible youth at Westerner Exhibition Hall that will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We encourage all Albertans born in 2004 and 2009 to protect themselves and others by being vaccinated as soon as possible," Alberta Health Services said in a statement.

The province opened Pfizer bookings to Albertans 12 years or older in May, when the product was cleared for teenagers by Health Canada.

Nearly 73 per cent of Alberta's eligible population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 29, including some 42 per cent which were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the province's 12 to 14-year-olds have received one shot: 58.7 per cent, according to the latest data.

More than 62 per cent of Alberta's 15 to 19-year-olds have received at least one shot.

In the two age groups, 13 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, are fully immunized.

Photo identification and a face mask are required.

Parental consent is preferred, either verbally by a parent attending the appointment or by a signed consent form.

Minors can get the shot without parental consent only after a maturity assessment.