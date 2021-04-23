COVID-19 warnings: Several more B.C. McDonald's locations temporarily close over recent exposures

Another seven McDonald's locations closed their doors temporarily in B.C. recently after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company's policy is to temporarily close the restaurant while third-party cleaning and sanitizing is done after an employee tests positive.

The following are locations where employees are known to have had the coronavirus recently:

7005 120 St. in Delta. A notice was posted on April 17; the employee last worked on April 13.

4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 17; the employee last worked on April 15.

515 Sixth St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on April 18; the employee last worked on April 14.

21558 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. A notice was posted on April 19; the employee last worked on April 17.

10920 Alaska Rd. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on 20; the employee last worked on April 16.

5718 Vedder Rd. in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on April 22; the employee last worked on April 18.

2760 Sweden Way in Richmond. A notice was posted on April 22; the employee last worked on April 19.

On April 12, a new public health order permitted WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials.

McDonald's had its own policy of closing its stores for cleaning when someone tests positive before that order was announced, but it's unclear how long those shutdowns last.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.