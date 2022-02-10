COVID-19 Waterloo Region: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units both dropped in Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 update on Thursday.

According to the region’s dashboard, 86 COVID-19-positive patients are receiving treatment in local hospitals, a drop of five from Wednesday’s update. ICU admissions dropped by three, now sitting at 19.

No new deaths were reported in Waterloo Region on Thursday. A total of 381 have been reported since the pandemic began.

Another 110 cases were added on Thursday. To date, Waterloo Region has reported 39,418 lab-confirmed cases, including 37,950 recoveries.

There are 1,057 active cases in the region.

The dashboard shows 41 outbreaks, including 20 in long-term care/retirement homes, 11 in hospitals and 10 in congregate settings.

A total of 1,243,366 vaccine doses have been administered in the region to date, including 284,427 third doses. Of the eligible population aged five and older, 88.54 per cent have one dose and 84.24 per cent have two doses.

Hospitalizations across the province dropped below 2,000 on Thursday, now sitting at 1,897. There are 445 people receiving care in Ontario’s ICUs.

Forty-four deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 11,988. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the deaths occurred over the past 24 days.

Another 3,201 lab-confirmed cases were added on Thursday, for a provincial total of 1,064,604 to date.

With files from CTV Toronto