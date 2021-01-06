After just six months in existence, Canada's COVID Alert app is slowly increasing in its user base.

According to Health Canada, the total number of downloads are now over 5.9 million, but is taking longer to reach six million.

Those who spoke with CTV News in Sault Ste. Marie had a rather mixed reaction to the app.

"Yes I do (have it downloaded)," said one woman. "Anything that I can do to keep you safe is worth it."

"I couldn't see taking up the space on my iPhone just yet," said another woman. "But definitely if things get worse here."

The app allows users who've tested positive with COVID-19 to enter a pin that notifies other users who may have been in close contact.

So far, Health Canada accounts for more than 13,000 pins being entered nationwide.

"In Sault Ste. Marie, you have a caseload that's very low," said Lucie Vignola, spokesperson for Health Canada. "This is one of the tools that will make sure it remains that way."

Vignola said developers have been working to address technical issues with the app over the last few months.

"A couple of them have been things that have been based on any applications around the world that have been using the Google and Apple framework," she said. "Of those glitches that we knew of, they've been fixed."

Sault MP Terry Sheehan said he's happy people are using the app, but is encouraging more to download it.

"Those pings, that signals to them, no matter what their job is, but in particular for frontline workers, to stay home, don't go into work," Sheehan said. "Even during the lockdown and you're allowed to go to work, and you get a signal on your phone, don't go. Go get tested."