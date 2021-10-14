COVID booster shots being offered at Timmins seniors facility

Under recommendations from the province to give high-risk people a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Mary's Gardens Home for the Aged in Timmins jumped at the opportunity to offer a booster shot to its residents.

Following guidance from the Porcupine Health Unit, facility administrator Karla Gagnon said high-risk retirement homes are one of the areas needing the extra protection.

"We love our seniors and we just want to keep them safe," said Gagnon.

"Anything we can do to do that and prevent any kind of an outbreak, that is our main goal."

Provincial and federal vaccine advisory groups have released reports saying a booster shot is likely necessary for immunocompromised people, with concerns that the strength of the first two doses could be weakening.

Using the Moderna Spikevax shot at its clinic, St. Mary's Gardens residents who opted to get pricked for the third time on Thursday said it's giving them better peace of mind.

"We feel safer having this third shot," said Lorraine Cantin, who attended the clinic with her husband.

"We want to start travelling a little bit and just feel safer on flights and where there are larger crowds. We may still (catch the virus) but we're more protected."

"More secure, more relaxed," chimed in husband Antoine Garwah.

Third vaccinations have been making early rounds across the region, with data from the Porcupine Health Unit saying more than 600 people have taken a booster.

That's in addition to around 80 per cent of the total eligible population in the health unit's coverage area who have taken two shots— including more than 90 per cent of people aged 60 and older.