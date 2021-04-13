COVID cancels Country Thunder music festival for 2021

Due to continued uncertainty surrounding the border closure, the 2021 Country Thunder music festival has been rescheduled for August 19-21, 2022.

Festival organizers regret the decision but have to follow public health recommendations.

"We understand that this is not the news that our fans in Alberta wanted to hear,” said Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a release.

“But, as we have learned, and given these extenuating circumstances, the decision-making process is completely out of your hands.”

The festival was slated to go August 20-21 this year.

Organizers said 2021 tickets will be honoured for the 2022 event.

“Country Thunder Alberta is a special event for us,” said Vollhoffer. “We can only thank our fans in Calgary fro their support and make a promise to deliver the biggest and best festival possible in 2022.”

The festival takes place at Prairie Winds Park in northeast Calgary.