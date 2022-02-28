COVID cases climb among LHSC staff

The number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) continues to climb.

As of Monday, there are 232 staff who have reported testing positive, an increase of 53 since Friday.

Meanwhile a drop in those numbers are St. Joseph’s Health Care where 47 health care workers are currently positive, down from 59 on Friday. Care who have tested positive.

The number of people being treated in hospital with COVID-19 remains steady, with LHSC caring for 44 people, five or fewer are in the ICU.

There are five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with zero inpatients in the Paediatric Critical Care unit.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 164 lab-reported cases of the virus since Friday. Of the new cases. 57 are from Saturday, 57 are form Sunday and 50 are from Monday.

There are currently eight outbreaks reported among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals in the MLHU coverage area.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases: