A day after a record-setting 34 new COVID-19 infections were reported, Greater Sudbury lodged 10 new cases Tuesday.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said all of them were in Greater Sudbury, and two were being screened for COVID variant strains.

The source of infection for all 10 is under investigation. Six cases involved people under age 19, two were between ages 20-39 and one each were recorded in people between 40-59 and 60-79.

There are 211 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, also a record since the pandemic began a year ago. There have been a total of 828 cases in the area since then; 617 have been resolved and 14 people have died as a result of COVID.

Greater Sudbury moved from the orange into the red zone Monday, under the province's framework designating the state of the pandemic in each of Ontario's health units. The most severe is the grey zone, one step short of a full lockdown.