COVID cases soaring in Timmins area; 27 new cases announced Friday

The Porcupine Health Unit said Friday there are 27 more COVID-19 cases in its coverage area, bringing its two-day total to 52 cases.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the health unit said in a news release. "If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact."

Regardless of an announcement of a case, the health unit said everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested.

Nineteen of the new cases are in the Timmins area, seven are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls, and one is in the area of Hearst and Hornepayne.

"Many of the recent cases have had the exposure type of 'under investigation' in order to be transparent and notify the public of the number of cases in a timely manner," the release said.

"Many investigations are still underway and once the exposure type is confirmed, the case table will be updated."

The health unit said one confirmed case previously reported in the area of Timmins has screened positive for a variant of concern.

"The individual is currently in self-isolation and following the public health recommendations," the release said. "It is expected that the variant is the predominant strain in Ontario which is the B.1.1.7 first detected in the United Kingdom. No further testing will be done as per ministry guidance. All measures and precautions are currently in place, and vigilance with the public health measures remains critical for all."