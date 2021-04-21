COVID cases still surging in Timmins area; 18 new cases reported Wednesday

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 18 new COVID cases Wednesday, after reporting 26 on Tuesday, 13 on Monday and 10 on Sunday.

Of the cases reported Wednesday, 13 cases in the area of Timmins; four are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls; and, one in the area of Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam, Fauquier-Strickland.

"Thirteen cases are contacts of a case, four are under investigation, and one is related to a school outbreak," the health unit said in a news release. "All individuals are in self-isolation."

The health unit reminded residents that the provincial stay-at-home order is in effect until May 5 as the province tries to contain the latest wave of the pandemic.

Under the order, residents should only go out for necessities, such as:

- The grocery store or pharmacy;

- Health care services (including getting vaccinated);

- Outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community;

- Work that cannot be done remotely;

- Child care or school.

The health unit is holding vaccination clinics for individuals 60 and older and adults 18 and older who have high-risk medical conditions, as well as up to one primary essential caregiver for these individuals. Appointments are available in Kapuskasing. Visit the health unit's COVID-19 vaccine page for information or to book an appointment.

The health unit's COVID-19 information line is open today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 705-360-4819 or the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818. Click here for local contact numbers.