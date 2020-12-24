This year’s Christmas Eve looks and feels quite different across the Maritimes, with long standing traditions forced to change due to change due to limits on gatherings and travel restrictions.

Few sights say ‘Maritime Christmas Eve’ like a lineup for fresh lobster.

“We’re getting 18 lobster for a friend and us,” says Kim Pare.

In 2020, that lineup looks a bit different thanks to physical distancing and customers wearing masks, but the tradition still stands.

Airports across the Maritimes lacked their traditional Christmas Eve crowds, with terminals nearly empty on Thursday morning.

“As you can see its pretty quiet,” said Logan Tomkins, who was travelling to Ontario for Christmas. “I think this will be the first year in 46 years that we haven’t visited the grandparents on Boxing Day.”

As always, there were some last minute shoppers spotted in retail stores across the Maritimes.

But even that race for the perfect gift was not as hectic, with retailers operating under pandemic restrictions.

“There’s not many people there, so I really didn’t have to wait in line for anything at all.”

In a year where so many things have changed, so too has Christmas Eve mass.

Typically Halifax’s St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica would see upwards of 800 parishioners for Christmas Eve mass.

This year, they are limited to 100 in hour parishioners, with hundreds more expected to tune in to the online live-stream.

The head of the Archdiocese says it’s the message that matters.

“Christmas is about God being with us, and so that’s the message we’ll be celebrating this evening,” says Archbishop Brian Dunn of the Archdiocese of Halifax/Yarmouth.

While Maritimers have adapted their Christmas Eve traditions, they are still giving back in the spirit of the season, although that looks different too.

At Halifax’s Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, the annual Christmas Eve meal is a takeout affair, serving up warm food and holiday hope to up to 400 people in need.

“We’re giving stockings and gifts and a hot lunch and extra treats today, in lieu of not being able to gather together,” says Michelle Porter, founder and CEO of Souls Harbour.

Yet, in a time unlike any other, one thing is the same. Santa Claus will be coming to town tonight!

“Be nice to each other, love each other, and help each other wherever you can,” says Santa Claus, passing on an important Christmas Eve wish, as a difficult year draws to a close.