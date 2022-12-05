COVID Cold and Flu Care Clinic launches at Erie Shores HealthCare

A Leamington hospital is launching a clinic due to the rising numbers of respiratory illness and COVID-19 cases.

Erie Shores HealthCare is expanding the COVID Cold and Flu Care Clinic.

The clinic will treat individuals suffering from moderate cold, flu or COVID-like symptoms. It is an expansion of the former COVID Clinical Assessment Centre.

The clinic will allow patients who pre-book an appointment to meet with a physician or nurse practitioner and receive a health assessment and treatment plan. The clinic can also do certain types of tests, including COVID-19 PCR testing for eligible patients.

It is part of a province-wide initiative from Ontario Health to reduce inappropriate Emergency Department visits for common respiratory ailments.

Hospital officials say local primary care providers should continue to be the first option, where possible. To book an appointment at the Erie Shores HealthCare COVID Cold & Flu Care Clinic, visit the link here: https://erieshoreshealthcare.ca/covidcoldandflu. You can also call 519-326-2373 ext. 4263. Appointments will be available 7 days a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.