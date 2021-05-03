COVID delays start of Chi-Cheemaun ferry service on Manitoulin Island

Operation of the long-running Chi-Cheemaun ferry service, which runs from Manitoulin Island and Tobermory, has been delayed.

Ferry service was to begin May 7, but that date has been delayed indefinitely as the province remains under a shutdown to try and slow the spread of the pandemic.

"To reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of passengers and crew, the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) is delaying the opening of the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun ferry service spring operating season," the OSTC said in a news release.

"The government is monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update by May 21."

All reservations affected by the delay have been cancelled. Customers who had reservations on trips from May 7-20 will be contacted to reschedule to a later date.

Click here to get more detailed information or email info@ontarioferries.com.

Customers can also text 'OPT IN' to 613-703-9026 to receive updates directly to their phones.