COVID hospital admissions holds steady, ICU numbers declining
London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 41 inpatients with COVID-19.
Five or fewer of those are in adult Critical Care.
There are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in the Children’s Hospital and zero in the paediatric critical care.
There are also 140 staff members who have reported testing positive for the virus, St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 54 workers who have tested positive.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 92 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.
There are also six institutional outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:
- Elgin-Oxford – 61 news, 213 active, 11,417 total, 11,055 resolved, 149 deaths
- Grey-Bruce – 15 new cases, five confirmed cases in hospital, 52 deaths
- Huron-Perth – 10 new, 5,746 total, 94 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton – 9,957 total, 128 deaths
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restartsOn April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3-D guns; FBI involved in investigationBrandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing orderLawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 daysAn Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issueAlbertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stableA unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
-
2 in hospital following three-vehicle crash believed to involve alcohol: N.S. RCMPThe RCMP in Cape Breton is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 125 in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-