iHeartRadio

COVID hospital admissions holds steady, ICU numbers declining

Paramedics transfer a patient out of their ambulance to the emergency department at Michael Garron Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, January 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 41 inpatients with COVID-19.

Five or fewer of those are in adult Critical Care.

There are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in the Children’s Hospital and zero in the paediatric critical care.

There are also 140 staff members who have reported testing positive for the virus, St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 54 workers who have tested positive.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 92 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

There are also six institutional outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

  • Elgin-Oxford – 61 news, 213 active, 11,417 total, 11,055 resolved, 149 deaths
  • Grey-Bruce – 15 new cases, five confirmed cases in hospital, 52 deaths
  • Huron-Perth – 10 new, 5,746 total, 94 deaths
  • Sarnia-Lambton – 9,957 total, 128 deaths 
12