COVID ICU admissions declining in Middlesex-London
London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 46 inpatients with COVID-19.
Five or fewer of those are in adult Critical Care.
There are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in the Children’s Hospital and zero in the paediatric critical care.
There are also 136 staff members who have reported testing positive for the virus, St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 43 workers who have tested positive.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 173 new cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.
Of the new cases, 59 were reported Saturday, 64 were reported Sunday and 50 were reported on Monday.
There are also eight institutional outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:
- Elgin-Oxford – 60 news, 200 active, 11,356 total, 11,007 resolved, 149 deaths
- Grey-Bruce – 5 confirmed cases in hospital, 44 deaths
- Huron-Perth – 5,711 total, 94 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton – 9,914 total, 126 deaths
