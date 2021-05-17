COVID lockdown ends in Gatineau: A look at the restrictions in Gatineau and Ottawa

Gatineau emerges from a 45-day lockdown today, with the curfew moving back to 9:30 p.m. and some non-essential businesses and personal and esthetic care services allowed to reopen.

The Quebec government is lifting the special emergency measures for Gatineau, Pontiac and the MRC-des-Collines, one week after the restrictions were lifted in Papineau and the Vallee de la Gatineau.

Quebec imposed the lockdown measures on Gatineau back on April 1, which included the closure of schools and non-essential businesses. The special emergency measures were extended to the entire Outaouais region on April 14.

With COVID-19 cases declining in the region, Gatineau and the Outaouais region will return to the Level 4 – Maximum Alert red zone.

Secondary schools will reopen for in-person learning today, one week after elementary school students in Gatineau and the Outaouais returned to class.

Here is a look at the other changes in Gatineau and the Outaouais as the region moves to the red zone:

Curfew 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Private indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited

Restaurants and bars only allowed to open for takeout and delivery

Non-essential businesses, stores and boutiques are open

Museums, zoos, aquariums are open with measures in place

Gyms remain closed

Cinemas are open with measures in place

While some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in the Outaouais, Ottawa and all of Ontario begin a new week under the stay-at-home order, which will keep all non-essential businesses closed until at least June 2.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the different rules and regulations for Ottawa and Gatineau during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CURFEW

Ottawa

There is currently no curfew in effect for Ottawa.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for the following reasons:

The grocery store or pharmacy

Health care services

Outdoor exercise or walking pets

Work that cannot be done remotely

Child care or school

Gatineau

An overnight curfew is in effect for Gatineau and the Outaouais. Under the "red" zone, residents must not leave their homes between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Exceptions allowed under the curfew include:

Walking your dog within one kilometre of your home

Going to or returning from work

Going to the pharmacy to pick up essential medication or pharmaceutical, hygienic or sanitary products

Visiting a sick or injured parent

A student who must participate in face-to-face evening classes or go to a laboratory in a recognized school

A parent who must accompany his or her children to the home of the other parent who has custody of them

Going to the hospital or a medical appointment

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Ottawa

Indoor and outdoor organized public events and social gatherings are not allowed, except with members of the same household.

Individuals who live alone may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household.

Gatineau

Indoor or outdoor gatherings in private homes are prohibited.

Visitors are allowed for:

one visitor from another address for single individuals (the same person to limit social contacts)

one informal caregiver

individuals offering services or support

labour for planned work

WEDDINGS, FUNERALS AND OTHER RELIGIOUS SERVICES

Ottawa

Capacity limits indoors and outdoors: 10 people maximum

Receptions are not permitted indoors or outdoors unless with members of the same household or with one other person from outside of the household that lives alone.

Drive-in services, rites or ceremonies permitted.

Gatineau

Funerals are limited to a maximum of 25 people.

Places of worship are limited to 25 participants – the maximum number of people also applies for funerals or weddings.

SCHOOLS

Ottawa

Elementary and secondary schools are closed to in-person learning

Gatineau

All elementary and secondary schools are open for in-person learning

All students in Grades 1 to 6 and secondary school students must wear a mask at all times while in the school

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND NIGHT CLUBS

Ottawa

Restaurant dining rooms and patios are closed for in-person dining

Takeout, drive-thru and delivery permitted (including the sale of alcohol)

Gatineau

Restaurant dining rooms are closed

Delivery, takeout and drive-thru orders only. Only delivery is possible during the curfew

RETAIL

Ottawa

Supermarkets, convenience stores and other stores that primarily sell food may open for in-person shopping with 25 per cent capacity.

Pharmacies may open for in-person retail with 25 per cent capacity

Discount and big box stores can only open for in-person shopping at a maximum of 25 per cent capacity for: grocery items, pet care supplies, household cleaning supplies, pharmaceutical items, health care and personal care items, household safety supplies

Shopping malls are open for picking up purchases

Outdoor garden centres, plant nurseries and indoor greenhouses may open for in-person shopping at a maximum of 25 per cent capacity.

LCBO and Beer Stores outlets can open for in-person shopping with 25 per cent capacity

Cannabis stores can open for curbside pickup and delivery

All non-essential businesses can only open for curbside pickup and delivery

Gatineau

Businesses, stores and boutiques can open for in-store shopping

To comply with the 9:30 p.m. curfew, all commercial enterprises must close their doors no later than 9 p.m.

GYMS, FITNESS CENTRES AND SPORTS

Ottawa

Gyms and fitness centres are closed

Gyms and health clubs can open for access to physical therapy for a person with a disability

The following outdoor recreational amenities are closed:

Golf courses

Baseball diamonds

Soccer fields

Tennis courts and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

Portions of parks or recreational areas containing outdoor fitness equipment

Gatineau

Fitness centres are closed

Individuals, groups of two and members of the same household are permitted to engage in indoor, contact-free activities limited to sports carried out in pools, skating rinks and facilities for tennis and badminton.

Contact-free sports and recreational activities are permitted outdoors in public places with members of the same household or in groups of up to 8 people from different households.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

Ottawa

All personal care services are closed

Gatineau

Spas and personal and esthetic care settings are open

The indoor areas of spas must close, except for pools and personal care services

CINEMAS

Ottawa

Closed

Gatineau

Cinemas are open with measures in place. No more than 250 people are allowed per screen. Masks are mandatory and food and drink cannot be consumed in the halls

BUSINESSES NOT PERMITTED TO OPEN

Ottawa