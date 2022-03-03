COVID numbers holding steady in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 67 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

There are also seven ongoing institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.

According to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), data on how many staff have tested positive for COVID-19 is currently being validated and will be updated when it’s available.

As of Monday, there were 232 who staff reported testing positive, an increase of 53 since Friday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 61 workers who have tested positive.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases: