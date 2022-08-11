COVID Outbreak at declared at Bluewater Health’s withdrawal management site

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Bluewater Health’s second-stage withdrawal management facility.

The outbreak at Ryan’s House located on Exmouth Street in Sarnia was declared Thursday afternoon. Officials say less than five clients have tested positive while so far no staff cases have been reported.

Additional infection control measures have been implemented.

Officials say Bluewater Health currently has 12 COVID-positive patients in hospital.

Five patients tested positive and less than five staff tested positive after an outbreak was also declared Tuesday in the hospital’s Cognitively Complex Continuing Care Unit.