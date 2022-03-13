COVID outbreak at Listowel hospital

There’s a COVID outbreak at the Listowel Memorial Hospital.

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive so far.

In a media release sent Saturday afternoon, hospital officials say the outbreak has been declared in the complex continuing care unit in Listowel.

Admissions have been halted to the unit, with people either being sent to Listowel’s medicine unit, or directed to another hospital.

All other parts of the hospital are open, and operating as usual.

The hospital says they’re working closely with the Huron-Perth Health Unit in regards to the outbreak.