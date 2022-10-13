iHeartRadio

COVID outbreak at Listowel Memorial Hospital


Listowel Memorial Hospital (Google Maps)

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared by Huron Perth Public Health, Thursday.

The outbreak is on the second floor of the medicine unit of the Listowel Memorial Hospital.

Those reported affected by the virus are four patients.

Services continue as normal but visitors are asked not to come to the hospital if they are not feeling well.

