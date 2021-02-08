At least 17 people at Lancelot Apartments in North Bay have COVID, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit announced Monday evening.

A total of 110 people in the building have been tested, the health unit said, and more positive results are possible. One person is in hospital battling the disease.

"This is especially worrying as two of the people who tested positive had a preliminary confirmation of a COVID-19 variant of concern," the health unit said in a news release.

Health unit staff, wearing full personal protective equipment, went door-to-door on Feb. 6 to inform the residents about the COVID-19 situation in their building.

Yesterday, February 7, 2021, the North Bay Regional Health Centre’s Assessment Centre tested roughly 110 people from the apartment building on site.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, 17 individuals who reside in the building have tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a result, the health unit has declared a COVID-19 community outbreak at the Skyline – Lancelot Apartments location," the release said.

"It is unknown at this time whether these additional individuals have a COVID-19 variant of concern. Currently, only two residents within the building who have tested positive for COVID-19 have a preliminary positive result for the COVID-19 variant of concern. All specimens of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent for additional testing, which takes days to receive results."

Public Health staff are currently conducting case and contact management for all individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Residents of the apartment building have been made aware of the outbreak.

"The health unit has released the location of the outbreak due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases and to alert residents, staff and any visitors to the apartment building," the release said.

