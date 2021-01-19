A fourth resident of Amberwood Suites retirement home has died after contracting COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.

A total of 38 people have tested positive for the disease at the home, where an outbreak was declared Jan. 5. The cases include 33 residents and five staff members.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said in a news release.

Six people have now died from COVID in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"The protection of our most vulnerable populations is of the utmost importance," Public Health said. "Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19."

Public Health continues to work closely with the retirement home to protect residents and staff, the release said.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 1-705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.