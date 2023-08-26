COVID outbreak declared at Cambridge Memorial Hospital

Cambridge Memorial Hospital is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak in its Inpatient Surgery Unit.

On Friday, the hospital said the outbreak is limited to a patient and a hospital staff member.

A hospital outbreak is declared when two or more patients and/or staff test positive.

“Staff working in the outbreak unit are required to have a negative rapid antigen test daily before work,” the hospital said in a news release. “This includes staff that have worked on Inpatient Surgery since the outbreak has been declared and are scheduled in another unit. Students will be placed elsewhere in hospital for the duration of the outbreak.”

The outbreak may be declared over on Sept. 1 if no new cases are found.

According to the Region of Waterloo COVID-19 dashboard summary, which is updated every Friday, there are currently three active outbreaks in high-risk settings.

So far in 2023, there have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19, the dashboard shows.

There are currently no patients in ICU related to COVID-19, and four people are in hospital relating to COVID-19.