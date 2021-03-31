COVID outbreak declared at Extendicare long-term care home in Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit has declared an outbreak at Extendicare Timmins after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

"The one case is the only positive result received at the institution home at this time," the health unit said in a news release Wednesday. "The PHU is working closely with Extendicare to ensure the infection prevention and control measures are in place. The management team at Extendicare is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

The health unit also reported four new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact," the release said. "Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the health unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.