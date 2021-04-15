COVID outbreak declared at Glencore’s Kidd operations mine site in Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Glencore’s Kidd Operations Mine Site in Timmins.

"To date, three employees are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the investigation has determined that the cases are related to the workplace," the health unit said in a news release.

"The cases are currently in self-isolation."

The health unit is working with the workplace to ensure infection prevention and control measures are in place, the release said.

"The management team at Glencore’s Kidd operations mine site is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID," the release said.

The PHU will follow up with close contacts (those with high-risk exposures) as soon as possible and are asking that these individuals remain in isolation until contacted and further direction given.

"Please be patient," the health unit said.

Stay home and self-isolate if:

- You are a confirmed case.

- You think you are a contact of a confirmed case.

- You have symptoms of COVID-19.

- Someone in your home has symptoms.

- Anyone in your house has tested positive.

Anyone who is not feeling well should stay home, self-isolate and seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario.

You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 1-800-461-1818. The COVID-19 information line is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.