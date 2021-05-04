COVID outbreak declared at Health Sciences North

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre affecting the sixth floor, south tower.

"Public Health is actively working with the hospital to investigate the outbreak and ensure patients and staff are protected," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday.

"Public Health or Health Sciences North will directly contact anyone identified as a close contact and provide further direction."

After spiking in the last couple of months, the number of COVID-19 cases in the area covered by the health unit has gone down. There were 10 new cases Tuesday after five cases were reported Monday. But the need for vigilance to get to the end of the pandemic is vital, Public Health said.

“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus," Stacey Laforest, director of the health unit's protection division, said in the release.

"If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested.”

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains in a province-wide shutdown to help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a stay-at-home order remains in effect.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern," the release said.

"The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours."

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call the health unit at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.